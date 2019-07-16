FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.