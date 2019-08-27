FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 Pinterest Inc. 28 20.80 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential downside is -9.54% and its consensus price target is $32.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.