FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|20.80
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Pinterest Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential downside is -9.54% and its consensus price target is $32.13.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
