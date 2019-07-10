FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is a contrast between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.66%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.