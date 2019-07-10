FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is a contrast between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.66%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.