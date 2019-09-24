FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.