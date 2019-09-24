FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.