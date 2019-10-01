FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Comparison side by side

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 31.76M 0.03 320.32 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 24.06M 0.09 112.67

In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 318,236,472.95% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 236,345,776.03% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.53% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.