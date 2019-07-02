FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.