FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.