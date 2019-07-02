FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Allegro Merger Corp. Allegro Merger Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.