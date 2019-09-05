finnCap Reconfirmed M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s Corporate Rating; Shorts at GROW CAPITAL (GRWC) Raised By 1576.92%

GROW CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:GRWC) had an increase of 1576.92% in short interest. GRWC’s SI was 21,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1576.92% from 1,300 shares previously. With 363,700 avg volume, 0 days are for GROW CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s short sellers to cover GRWC’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1299. About 99,350 shares traded. Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

finnCap maintained their Corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) in an analyst report released on Thursday morning.

The stock increased 0.15% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 685. About 4,664 shares traded. M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “M.P. Evans Group plcâ€™s (LON:MPE) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company has market cap of 382.80 million GBP. The firm produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It has a 69.9 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.30 million. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.