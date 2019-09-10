finnCap Kept STM Group PLC (LON:STM) as “Corporate”; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 62 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 40 decreased and sold their stakes in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 22.42 million shares, up from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

finnCap reaffirmed their “Corporate” rating on STM Group PLC (LON:STM)‘s stock in an analyst report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 313,243 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 427,964 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 21,969 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.32M shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 64.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $5.04M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $271.22 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Analysts await STM Group Plc (LON:STM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 26.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.41 per share. STM’s profit will be $182,623 for 34.22 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by STM Group Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

