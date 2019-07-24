finnCap Keeps Quartix Holdings Plc (LON:QTX)’s Corporate Rating; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted By $42.64 Million Its Sony (SNE) Holding

Quartix Holdings Plc (LON:QTX) stock Corporate was restate at finnCap in an analyst note sent to investors on Wednesday, 24 July.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 53.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.02M shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.83%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.92 million shares with $123.39M value, up from 1.91M last quarter. Sony Corp now has $68.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 656,330 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY; 21/03/2018 – Variety: L.A. Reid’s First Post-Sony Signing Is a Member of Outkast; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief sets goals beyond the horizon; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Out EMI Music Publishing for About $2 Billion

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, and markets vehicle tracking devices, software, and related services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company has market cap of 136.15 million GBP. The firm offers an integrated tracking and telematics data analysis solution for fleets of commercial vehicles and pay as you drive motor insurance providers. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s proprietary vehicle tracking software system provides business critical reporting and analysis of vehicle and driver data, including timesheets and other customer key performance indicators to clients through various Internet-enabled devices.

The stock decreased 3.17% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 275. About 26,538 shares traded. Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.