Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 17.75M -0.55 0.00 Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Finjan Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 917,786,970.01% -25.1% -20.6% Zuora Inc. 531,504,065.04% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zuora Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.