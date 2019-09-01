Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.82 N/A -0.55 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 19.94 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.11 average price target and a 17.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 73.9%. Insiders held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.