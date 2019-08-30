Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

We will be comparing the differences between Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.74 N/A -0.55 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.40 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Pluralsight Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluralsight Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Finjan Holdings Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 82.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 95.5% respectively. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.