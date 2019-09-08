Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -0.55 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Finjan Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s average price target is $42.67, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 34.7% respectively. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.