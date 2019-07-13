Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

As Application Software companies, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.65 N/A 0.60 4.65 Elastic N.V. 82 25.87 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Elastic N.V. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $103.8 average target price and a 11.30% potential upside.

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 52.5%. About 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Elastic N.V.

Elastic N.V. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.