Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Forms $2.33 Double Bottom; Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Position By $492,320

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stake by 22.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 30,770 shares as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 170,585 shares with $2.89M value, up from 139,815 last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp. now has $36.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 904,665 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) formed double bottom with $2.26 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.33 share price. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) has $60.84M valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 47,869 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 4.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1.2% Position in Finjan Holdings; 14/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings FY17 EPS 90c; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 FINJAN HOLDINGS HOLDER ISRAEL SEED IV REPORTS 5.84% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q EPS $1.55

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) stake by 3,475 shares to 17,370 valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanofi (SNYNF) stake by 8,075 shares and now owns 9,700 shares. Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) was reduced too.