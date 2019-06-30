Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.54 N/A 0.60 4.65 Workday Inc. 189 15.34 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Workday Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. Its rival Workday Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workday Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.