Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 219 20.08 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Finjan Holdings Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s average target price is $231, while its potential downside is -7.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 82.1%. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.