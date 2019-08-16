Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.89 N/A -0.55 0.00 Splunk Inc. 129 9.68 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Splunk Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Splunk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Splunk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.27 consensus price target and a 24.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Splunk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 94.8%. Insiders held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Splunk Inc. has 29.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.