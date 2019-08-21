Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.40 N/A -0.55 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.