Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Comparing side by side

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.78 N/A -0.55 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 1.92 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. PAR Technology Corporation’s 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Finjan Holdings Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PAR Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 42.73% and its average target price is $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 59.6% respectively. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.