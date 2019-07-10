Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.58 N/A 0.60 4.65 Model N Inc. 17 4.59 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Finjan Holdings Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Model N Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 11.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 75.5% of Model N Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.