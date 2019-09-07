Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparison side by side

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.62 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus target price of $79.67, with potential upside of 18.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was more bearish than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.