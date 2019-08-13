Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.89 N/A -0.55 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.19 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.34. Fortinet Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Finjan Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc.’s consensus price target is $86.83, while its potential upside is 5.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 76.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.