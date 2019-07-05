Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.52 N/A 0.60 4.65 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.90 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.