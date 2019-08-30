Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Comparison side by side

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.86 N/A -0.55 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.82 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, BlackLine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and BlackLine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BlackLine Inc.’s potential upside is 17.10% and its consensus target price is $59.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and BlackLine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 92%. About 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while BlackLine Inc. has 8.91% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.