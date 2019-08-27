Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Stock Declined While Citadel Advisors Decreased Position by $3.84 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Upped Its Position by $467,596

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 51,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 48,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 13.13 million shares traded or 70.75% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 166,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 51,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 218,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 606,411 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 68,598 shares to 271,989 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,063 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. FNSR’s profit will be $15.69 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Finisar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (Call) by 96,700 shares to 121,500 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T (Call) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW).