Finisar (FNSR) Stock Declined While Alpine Associates Management Has Upped by $1.57 Million Its Stake; As Synaptics (SYNA) Share Price Declined, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Holding

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 71,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66M, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 52,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 287,352 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 339,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 71,416 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $151.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Shareholders Approve Proposals Related to Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Finisar Optics Experts Present at ECOC Exhibition in Dublin, Ireland – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Finisar (FNSR) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings: Will the Stock Disappoint? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics Launches Industry-First Smart Edge SoCs Integrating Neural Network Acceleration, Custom Wake Word, Far-Field Voice – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S., China Move Closer to Trade Deal: 6 Winners – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.20M for 28.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,915 shares to 282,171 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 49,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).