Finisar (FNSR) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Its Position by $623,599; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Rose, Birchview Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 27,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 334,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 306,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 478,649 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 1.39M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,919 shares to 786,066 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,501 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

