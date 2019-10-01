Finisar (FNSR) Shareholder Havens Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 44,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 247,998 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 14,455 shares to 203,472 shares, valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 51,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

