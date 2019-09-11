Finisar (FNSR) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Increased Position by $36.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bt Group Plc (BT) Holder Bonness Enterprises Raised Stake by $620,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 690,923 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.73 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda GBP7.51 Bln; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Underlying Revenue Down 2%; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Britain’s BT to close defined benefits pension scheme; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HYBRID SCHEME IS INTENDED TO OFFER EMPLOYEES LESS INVESTMENT RISK OVER LONGER TERM AND WILL BE SEPARATE FROM BTPS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – BT PENSION/PAY PACT INCLUDES PAY RISE OF MIN. 6% OVER 2 YRS:CWU; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 24/05/2018 – BT SAID TO EVALUATE INBOUND PROPOSALS INCL MINORITY INVESTMENTS

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BT Group goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT to boost capex, cut dividend – BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BT to delist from NYSE, terminate ADR program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

