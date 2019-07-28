Finisar Corporation (FNSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.25 N/A -0.43 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.75 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Finisar Corporation and Harmonic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finisar Corporation and Harmonic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Finisar Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Finisar Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Finisar Corporation and Harmonic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Finisar Corporation’s average target price is $24.83, while its potential upside is 3.37%. Competitively Harmonic Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.92, with potential downside of -10.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Finisar Corporation is looking more favorable than Harmonic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finisar Corporation and Harmonic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 85.9%. About 0.5% of Finisar Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Harmonic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06% Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8%

For the past year Finisar Corporation has weaker performance than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Harmonic Inc.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.