Finisar Corporation (FNSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

We are contrasting Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.15 N/A -0.40 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.71 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finisar Corporation and Boxlight Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation are 7.1 and 5.7. Competitively, Boxlight Corporation has 0.7 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finisar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Finisar Corporation and Boxlight Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Finisar Corporation is $24.83, with potential upside of 9.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Finisar Corporation and Boxlight Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 3.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Finisar Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Finisar Corporation has weaker performance than Boxlight Corporation

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats Boxlight Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.