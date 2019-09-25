Finisar Corporation (FNSR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Contrasting side by side

Since Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.29 N/A -0.40 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta indicates that Finisar Corporation is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 77.2 while its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Finisar Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Finisar Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Finisar Corporation’s average price target is $22, while its potential downside is -7.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Finisar Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Finisar Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Finisar Corporation had bullish trend while Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Finisar Corporation.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.