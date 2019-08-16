Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Stake Maintained by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc; Ebay Com (EBAY) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.49 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 736,363 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR)

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 71.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 6.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 83,223 shares to 100,059 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 441,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assoc owns 6,365 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regent Inv Ltd Company holds 8,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Company reported 31,744 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 34,518 shares. Cacti Asset Management Lc accumulated 404,784 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 800 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 759 shares. Fmr Lc reported 15.08 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 75,448 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 34,330 shares. Moreover, General Comm has 1.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 313,800 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cliffs Inc. by 49,704 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.