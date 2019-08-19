Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Increased Stake; Vantage Investment Partners Upped Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 165,005 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 147,154 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Anheuser Busch, But Says Mainstream Beer Still Slumping – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AUGUST 20 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 8,587 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communicatio.

