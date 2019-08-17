Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Position Has Boosted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc; Spirit Of America Management Lowered Its Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Share Price Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 463,855 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 490,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is This a Better Midstream Stock Than Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “II-VI – What About The Finisar Deal? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Finisar (FNSR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Finisar (FNSR) Announces Departure of CEO Michael Hurlston – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Options Trader Making Aggressive Bearish Play On Finisar – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI +12.5% on Q2 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.09% stake. Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 5,475 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 5,300 shares. Bluemountain Lc accumulated 445,795 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stevens Lp invested in 0.39% or 394,345 shares. 481,095 were reported by Millennium Management Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.02% or 8,696 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 280 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 768,438 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 22,401 shares.