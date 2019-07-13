Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Holding Maintained by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) by $16.19 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 157,221 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company's stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 844,341 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

