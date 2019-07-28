Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.63 Million; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 933,689 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 24,997 shares to 157,188 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 8,300 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 10,475 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Glenmede Na owns 989,034 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,214 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 352,024 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 202,351 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP has 508 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 116,059 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 965,904 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

