Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $465,764; Valuation Rose; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Position Upped by International Value Advisers Llc

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 44,253 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 202,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 3.28 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,378 shares to 363,904 shares, valued at $59.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’.

