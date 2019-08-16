Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $488,236; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $2.77 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 449,890 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, down from 484,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 746,221 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 51,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 46,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

