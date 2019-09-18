Finemark National Bank & Trust Cut Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $428,500; Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $509,295

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 2.27 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 13,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 3.03 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Icahn opposes new directors chosen by Occidental CEO – Reuters” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

