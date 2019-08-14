Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $379,200; Stock Value Rose; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Upped Its Antero Res (AR) Stake by $35.58 Million

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 16.49 million shares traded or 75.49% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Qs Invsts Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 381,980 shares. Caymus Capital Ptnrs LP owns 4.04 million shares for 7.92% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Blackrock invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Art Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 7.75M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 12,234 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. The California-based Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.62% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 107,420 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. 25,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $207,353. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.