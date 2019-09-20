Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $437,344; Stock Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Evermay Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $328,527

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 71,010 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35 million, up from 68,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 1.01 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Illinois-based Vestor Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 35,580 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 902,170 shares. Nomura holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 85,393 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,670 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 366,611 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments holds 209,882 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd holds 10,289 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc owns 1,640 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 18,993 shares. The California-based Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,691 shares to 319,188 shares, valued at $49.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,929 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenhaven Assoc owns 25,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 7,347 shares stake. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd reported 10,129 shares. Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,972 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Heritage Wealth reported 2,064 shares. Condor Management invested in 0.9% or 33,558 shares. Ent Svcs accumulated 4,754 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fragasso Gru Inc reported 1,612 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 63,628 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cv Starr And Communications invested in 4.61% or 60,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 16,774 shares stake. Advsrs Mngmt Llc holds 0.08% or 7,626 shares.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.