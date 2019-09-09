Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $661,640; Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 2.11M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 80,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

