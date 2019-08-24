Finemark National Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $301,928; Stock Price Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Raised Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holding by $404,000

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,945 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 120,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77M shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors (NBR) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Rig Count Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 138,139 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,844 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.72% or 809,200 shares. Sei Com has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 333,809 were accumulated by Comerica State Bank. Utah Retirement accumulated 97,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 35,844 shares. Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Colorado-based Cetera Ltd has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 10 has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hap Trading Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 103,713 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Com accumulated 2.94 million shares. Cyrus Capital Prns Lp holds 0.37% or 347,714 shares in its portfolio. Masters Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,199 shares to 32,036 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).