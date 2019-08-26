Finemark National Bank & Trust Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Starboard Value LP Trimmed Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 725,456 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,397 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 29,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,216 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,998 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 13.18 million shares. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or has 64,931 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Money Limited Liability Corporation has 3.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,129 shares. Invesco holds 3.91 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.18 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Blackhill invested in 4.31% or 226,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 170,933 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 14,701 are owned by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. First Foundation Advsr reported 2.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ntv Asset Management Llc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 14,919 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability owns 4,154 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leuthold Grp Ltd Co reported 69,529 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cullen Frost Bankers has 2,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 4,495 shares stake. Voya Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 109,864 shares. Financial Counselors reported 2,549 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Atria Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,994 shares. 267,701 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Schaller Inv Gru accumulated 5.29% or 67,960 shares. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 3.47% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,462 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp owns 985,080 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.