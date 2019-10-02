Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Holding By $20.02 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 51.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,386 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 8,847 shares with $319,000 value, down from 18,233 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $69.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 1.79 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) stake by 27.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 2.86 million shares as Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 13.18M shares with $95.41M value, up from 10.32M last quarter. Realogy Holdings Corporation now has $732.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Invesco Limited invested in 1.08 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 984,398 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 55,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 106,303 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 2.54 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 995,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 18.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Inc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). D E Shaw holds 0% or 34,734 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset accumulated 11,527 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 972,879 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 41,561 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 32,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 8,376 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 1.52M shares to 7.52M valued at $77.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced C stake by 545,391 shares and now owns 2.23 million shares. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) was reduced too.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,528 shares to 71,010 valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 3,957 shares and now owns 80,353 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.64 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

