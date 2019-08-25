Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Its Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) as Shares Declined; Sound Shore Management Decreased Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.96 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 141,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 134,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 92,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.19 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares to 6.58M shares, valued at $119.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

