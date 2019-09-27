Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $4.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Skylands Capital Stake in Asure Software (ASUR) Boosted by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 388.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 1.82 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 154,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The hedge fund held 378,550 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 223,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 33,477 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175M Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 09/03/2018 – Asure Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 31 Days; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $89.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED;; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $18M to $20M

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,427 shares to 44,490 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 55,064 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 81,778 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 85,167 shares stake. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 4,640 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 265,584 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas invested in 130,640 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 1,144 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Axa holds 0.19% or 516,106 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 54,493 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 18,511 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.30M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 398 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,102 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,743 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.78, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold ASUR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.50 million shares or 14.07% less from 7.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,647 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,596 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 9,556 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Northern has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 55,285 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,181 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). M&T Bancshares Corp holds 12,943 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 18,900 shares stake. Perkins Cap has invested 0.37% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Cambridge Invest Research owns 20,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. S Squared Technology Ltd holds 0.58% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 94,108 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 82,825 shares to 120,850 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,200 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).